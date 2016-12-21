Sound barrier coming to far east side near I-70
People living in a community on the far east edge of Indianapolis are looking forward to a little more quiet after plans to build a noise barrier to separate their neighborhood from I-70 were revealed. For the nearly 200 people near 21st and German Church Road who have homes that back up to I-70, the sound barrier will be a welcome sight.
