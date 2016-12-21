Sound barrier coming to far east side...

Sound barrier coming to far east side near I-70

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

People living in a community on the far east edge of Indianapolis are looking forward to a little more quiet after plans to build a noise barrier to separate their neighborhood from I-70 were revealed. For the nearly 200 people near 21st and German Church Road who have homes that back up to I-70, the sound barrier will be a welcome sight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama still wants third world war 2 hr TrumpinatorWins 1
Thank You Trump Voters 22 hr natureboy 6
News Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues... Thu ima hoosier 2
Apologize all Trump Haters Wed natureboy 16
News Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08) Wed My take 52
News GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind... Tue Geebmas 2
Black Mall Fighter Thugs Tue natureboy 3
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,797 • Total comments across all topics: 277,458,744

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC