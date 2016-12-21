SkyTrak Weather Forecast - Monday, 12/26/2016 evening update
We're wrapping up a balmy December day with near record highs. Indianapolis' high temperature reached 66 degrees...just shy of the daily record 67 set in 1875 and a whopping 30 degrees above normal! Wind-whipped rain accompanied the warm surge and expect a damp early evening before a cold front gradually pushes moisture out of the viewing area by 10pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|3 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|13
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|4 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|Black Mall Fighter Thugs
|4 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|2
|mike pence
|Sun
|Hugh nose
|5
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Sad
|51
|Thank You Trump Voters
|Sat
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|Sat
|natureboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC