SkyTrak Weather Forecast - Monday, 12/26/2016 evening update

We're wrapping up a balmy December day with near record highs. Indianapolis' high temperature reached 66 degrees...just shy of the daily record 67 set in 1875 and a whopping 30 degrees above normal! Wind-whipped rain accompanied the warm surge and expect a damp early evening before a cold front gradually pushes moisture out of the viewing area by 10pm.

