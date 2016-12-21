Scary moments for Butler men's basket...

Scary moments for Butler men's basketball team on charter flight

9 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The Bulldogs were headed back to Indianapolis from New York Laguardia after their 76-73 loss to St. John's. ESPN reports about 25 minutes into the flight, the cabin lights went out, the plane lost cabin pressure, the oxygen masks came down and the plane went into a rapid descent over the next 12 minutes, dropping from 35,000 to 10,000 feet.

