Salvation Army changes could be coming if kettle campaign falls short
With just days to go before 2017, the Salvation Army is bracing for changes because it's well short of its goal. 175 Salvation Army kettles were set up across Central Indiana this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|2 hr
|natureboy
|16
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|My take
|52
|GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind...
|16 hr
|Geebmas
|2
|Black Mall Fighter Thugs
|16 hr
|natureboy
|3
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|Tue
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|mike pence
|Sun
|Hugh nose
|5
|Thank You Trump Voters
|Dec 24
|natureboy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC