Ringing in the new year

Ringing in the new year

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Only a few hours of 2016 remain, before everyone starts fresh. The new year offers potential and promise, starting when the ball drops and the sounds of "Auld Lang Syne" fill the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank You Trump Voters 2 hr Haters hate 5
News Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues... 4 hr ima hoosier 2
Apologize all Trump Haters 22 hr natureboy 16
News Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08) Wed My take 52
News GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind... Tue Geebmas 2
Black Mall Fighter Thugs Tue natureboy 3
mike pence Dec 25 Hugh nose 5
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,909 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,552

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC