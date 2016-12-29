Ringing in the new year
Only a few hours of 2016 remain, before everyone starts fresh. The new year offers potential and promise, starting when the ball drops and the sounds of "Auld Lang Syne" fill the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank You Trump Voters
|2 hr
|Haters hate
|5
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|4 hr
|ima hoosier
|2
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|22 hr
|natureboy
|16
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|Wed
|My take
|52
|GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind...
|Tue
|Geebmas
|2
|Black Mall Fighter Thugs
|Tue
|natureboy
|3
|mike pence
|Dec 25
|Hugh nose
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC