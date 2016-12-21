Rescued flowers brighten days for Indianapolis patients
Inside a spartan space on E. 54th Street, a flurry of floral activity. A dozen volunteers sorting through and arranging flowers to brighten a stranger's day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|2 hr
|Trumpinator
|8
|Don't shop Walmart
|2 hr
|Trumpinator
|3
|Thank You Trump Voters
|2 hr
|Trumpinator
|1
|mike pence
|20 hr
|natureboy
|4
|Unicorn
|Thu
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Thu
|natureboy
|4
|Marcie bad mom!! Ms Manuel (Jul '15)
|Dec 21
|Ms Manuel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC