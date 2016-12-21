Puppies rescued by officer from Indianapolis dumpster on road to recovery
They became social media stars after pictures went out this weekend, showing the puppies saved during this weekend's ice storm. Now, seven tiny faces with little tiny whimpers are being nursed back to health.
