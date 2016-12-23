Police, Fire a " December 23
Circle K Mobil, 349 N. U.S. 31: Police responded at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shoplifting. 6:17 p.m. Wednesday - Main and King streets: Dominic A. Stevens, 17, Shelbyville, reported a head injury; Jason D. Rupp, 46, Edinburgh.
