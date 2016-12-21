playing Santa

Central Indiana teen Liam Pineiro and his friend, Zach Pagett, visited those who have to work on Christmas and dropped off goodie bags as a 'thank you' for serving our communities INDIANAPOLIS - A central Indiana teen was spreading the holiday cheer Christmas Sunday to people who couldn't be with their families. YouTuber Liam Pineiro and vlogger Zach Pagett visited local hospitals, senior housing centers, police and fire departments as their way of saying thank you to those people who serve our communities.

