Philip Glenn Cravens
He joined the U.S. Army National Guard after graduation. Two weeks after he went through Advanced Infantry Training, Jump School they told him he was going to Vietnam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike pence
|18 min
|Hugh nose
|5
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Sad
|51
|Thank You Trump Voters
|18 hr
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|18 hr
|natureboy
|6
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|22 hr
|natureboy
|9
|Unicorn
|Dec 22
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Dec 22
|natureboy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC