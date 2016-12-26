NYE Cocktails

NYE Cocktails

Reach for the hard soda this New Year's and pour yourself a cocktail! Erin Edds, President & Founder of Garden Party Botanical Hard Soda, shows us how to make TWO different types of cocktails, using both Garden Party flavors - Violet and Ruby. ABOUT GARDEN PARTY Founded in Indianapolis, Indiana, Erin and Stephen Edds created Garden Party Hard Soda in 2016 after recognizing the growing trend of ready to drink adult beverages expanding beyond beer and wine.

