Northeast side restaurant catches fire for second time in less than a day
Indianapolis Fire Department and Lawrence Fire Department crews were back at the scene of a northeast side restaurant that re-ignited Monday morning after a Christmas Day fire. Kitchen fire to blame for $75K in damage to restaurant at 38th & Mitthoeffer.
