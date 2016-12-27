Mom uses Facebook Live to voice frustration after son is shot
"I'm tired, I'm tired," Yates said in the video while crying. "I am so, so sick of gun violence and how it's ruining people's lives."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind...
|3 hr
|Geebmas
|2
|Black Mall Fighter Thugs
|3 hr
|natureboy
|3
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|14 hr
|natureboy
|14
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|19 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|mike pence
|Sun
|Hugh nose
|5
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Sad
|51
|Thank You Trump Voters
|Dec 24
|natureboy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC