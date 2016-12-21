Memorial services announced for former Indianapolis Mayor Hudnut

Hudnut, who served as mayor of Indianapolis from 1972 to 1996 and died Dec. 18 at age 84 , will be honored publicly in Indianapolis with a Jan. 6 visitation from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a memorial service on Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. In Washington, Hudnut will be remembered with a Jan. 4 service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, located at 4201 Albemarle St. NW, with reception to follow. In a final public statement, Hudnut said, "I hope my epitaph will read: 'He built well and he cared about people.'

