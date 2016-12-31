Local Police, Fire a " December 31
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, and fire and hospital agencies. Shyanna M. Roberts, 22, 9230 W. County Road 800N, Elizabethtown, body attachment, 4:12 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, held in lieu of $350 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Sarai420
|13
|Vachina took my job making typwriters! Please G...
|5 hr
|natureboy
|5
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|5 hr
|natureboy
|18
|Closing of the Marion County Children's Guardia... (Apr '09)
|13 hr
|EdCoonce
|38
|Obama still wants third world war
|Fri
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|Thank You Trump Voters
|Dec 29
|natureboy
|6
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|Dec 29
|ima hoosier
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC