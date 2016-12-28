Last of 5 convicted in fatal house explosion to be sentenced
A man who was among five people convicted in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion will get the last punishment in the case. Glenn Hults faces between six months and three years in prison when he returns to court Wednesday in Marion County.
