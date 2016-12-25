IURC taking applications for commission
IURC taking applications for commission IURC taking applications for commission Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2itHvBU INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Nominating Committee is soliciting applications from persons interested in filling one current vacancy on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission created by the retirement of Commissioner Carol Stephan. Applications must be received in the Governor's Office by close of business Jan. 5..
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike pence
|5 hr
|Hugh nose
|5
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Sad
|51
|Thank You Trump Voters
|23 hr
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|23 hr
|natureboy
|6
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Sat
|natureboy
|9
|Unicorn
|Dec 22
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Dec 22
|natureboy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC