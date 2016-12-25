IURC taking applications for commission

IURC taking applications for commission

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Nominating Committee is soliciting applications from persons interested in filling one current vacancy on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission created by the retirement of Commissioner Carol Stephan. Applications must be received in the Governor's Office by close of business Jan. 5..

