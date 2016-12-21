Indianapolis man desperate to find his lost dog
A west Indianapolis man is desperate to find his best friend, saying he'll offer a substantial reward to get him home where he belongs. The retired truck driver is talking about his best friend in this world, his 8-year-old beagle mix, "KJ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank You Trump Voters
|10 hr
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|10 hr
|natureboy
|6
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|14 hr
|natureboy
|9
|mike pence
|Fri
|natureboy
|4
|Unicorn
|Thu
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Thu
|natureboy
|4
|Marcie bad mom!! Ms Manuel (Jul '15)
|Dec 21
|Ms Manuel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC