There are on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from 10 hrs ago, titled Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tuesday, December 27. In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

Indianapolis Metro Police say seven teens are facing charges after a string of fights at the Castleton Square Mall. Officers say they broke up two or three large fights last night.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.