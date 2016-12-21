Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tuesday, December 27
There are 1 comment on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from 10 hrs ago, titled Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tuesday, December 27. In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:
Indianapolis Metro Police say seven teens are facing charges after a string of fights at the Castleton Square Mall. Officers say they broke up two or three large fights last night.
#1 10 hrs ago
They can send the bill to Obama and Hillary Clinton whose fringe groups they fund behind these mall fights linked to George Soros .
