Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Ch...

Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tuesday, December 27

There are 1 comment on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from 10 hrs ago, titled Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tuesday, December 27. In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

Indianapolis Metro Police say seven teens are facing charges after a string of fights at the Castleton Square Mall. Officers say they broke up two or three large fights last night.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
TrumpinatorWins

Indianapolis, IN

#1 10 hrs ago
They can send the bill to Obama and Hillary Clinton whose fringe groups they fund behind these mall fights linked to George Soros .
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apologize all Trump Haters 4 hr natureboy 14
Black Mall Fighter Thugs 10 hr TrumpinatorWins 2
mike pence Sun Hugh nose 5
News Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08) Sun Sad 51
Thank You Trump Voters Sat natureboy 4
Don't shop Walmart Sat natureboy 6
Unicorn Dec 22 You are disgusting 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,356

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC