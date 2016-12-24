Indianapolis eyes changing treatment of mentally ill inmates
Indianapolis' mayor is proposing a slate of criminal-justice changes aimed at making the capital the latest U.S. city to steer mentally ill and drug-addicted suspects into treatment instead of jail. Mayor Joe Hogsett's wide-ranging plan includes an assessment center where nonviolent, mentally ill and addicted suspects would be sent for evaluation, short-term treatment or detox and referrals for long-term services, rather than locking them up in a new jail he's also proposing.
