Indianapolis eyes changing treatment of mentally ill inmates

Indianapolis' mayor is proposing a slate of criminal-justice changes aimed at making the capital the latest U.S. city to steer mentally ill and drug-addicted suspects into treatment instead of jail. Mayor Joe Hogsett's wide-ranging plan includes an assessment center where nonviolent, mentally ill and addicted suspects would be sent for evaluation, short-term treatment or detox and referrals for long-term services, rather than locking them up in a new jail he's also proposing.

