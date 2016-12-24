Indianapolis eyes changing treatment ...

Indianapolis eyes changing treatment of mentally ill inmates

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Republic

Indianapolis' mayor is proposing a slate of criminal-justice changes aimed at making the capital the latest U.S. city to steer mentally ill and drug-addicted suspects into treatment instead of jail. Mayor Joe Hogsett's wide-ranging plan includes an assessment center where nonviolent, mentally ill and addicted suspects would be sent for evaluation, short-term treatment or detox and referrals for long-term services, rather than locking them up in a new jail he's also proposing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank You Trump Voters 10 hr natureboy 4
Don't shop Walmart 10 hr natureboy 6
Apologize all Trump Haters 14 hr natureboy 9
mike pence Fri natureboy 4
Unicorn Thu You are disgusting 2
Hillary Whiners Thu natureboy 4
Marcie bad mom!! Ms Manuel (Jul '15) Dec 21 Ms Manuel 4
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,314

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC