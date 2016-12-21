Indianapolis Auto Show starts Monday

12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Nearly 40 automakers got ready to display their 2017 models at the 103rd Indianapolis Auto Show starting Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 Some 50,000 people are expected to attend the 103rd Indianapolis Auto Show at the Convention Center.

Indianapolis, IN

