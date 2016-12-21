IFD responds to apartment fire on cit...

IFD responds to apartment fire on city's northeast side

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the Woodbridge Apartments near East 96th Street and Allisonville Road on Indianapolis' northeast side. The fire is extinguished and an investigation is underway.

