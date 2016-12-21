How to dispose of live Christmas trees in Indianapolis
Starting Monday all the way through January 31, trees can be dropped off from dusk until dawn at the following Indy Parks locations: You need to take off all ornaments, tinsel, lights, tree stands and other non-organic decorative materials before dropping off the tree. The City's tree recycling program diverts waste from the landfill and the waste-to-energy facility.
