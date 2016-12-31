Hope's manager highlights priorities
Town manager J.T. Doane discussed downtown revitalization plans, infrastructure upgrades, efforts to stimulate business growth and preparations for two milestone community events during his State of the Town address attended by more than 50 people Thursday at Hauser Jr.-Sr. High School. All the town's plans, which were bullet-pointed during a 30-minute address, are intended to improve the quality of life for Hope's residents, Doane said.
