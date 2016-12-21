Gas station manager fed up after thie...

Gas station manager fed up after thief leaves huge hole in the wall

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Indianapolis Metro Police received calls overnight after the alarm went off at the Marathon gas station at North College Ave. and E. 30th St. Although the thief got away, the owners have someone caught on camera they consider a very strong person of interest. "We are suffering a great loss for this store..I don't know what's going on," said manager Greg Singh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind... 26 min Geebmas 2
Black Mall Fighter Thugs 36 min natureboy 3
Apologize all Trump Haters 11 hr natureboy 14
News Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues... 16 hr TrumpinatorWins 1
mike pence Sun Hugh nose 5
News Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08) Sun Sad 51
Thank You Trump Voters Dec 24 natureboy 4
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,160 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,964

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC