Gary man plans to walk to Indianapolis in support of medical marijuana

Jim Nowacki plans to walk from Gary to Indianapolis to bring attention to legalizing medical marijuana in Indiana Government officials in and around Gary know of Jim Nowacki, a one-time Chicago resident who now lives in Gary and is oftentimes a government critic. Nowacki, who does not own an automobile and is often seen walking from place to place in Gary, said he plans to make the trip to Indianapolis on foot.

