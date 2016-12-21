Friday, Monday expected to be busiest days at airport

Friday, Monday expected to be busiest...

While many will take to the roads to travel to see family, many will also fly out of the Indianapolis International Airport. Friday will be the busiest day to fly out of Indianapolis International Airport before Christmas, officials say, as a more than 10% increase in air travel is expected that day alone; 14,000 people are expected to fly out of the airport Friday.

