Franklin man injured in ATV accident
Christopher Sawyers, 57, of Franklin was operating an ATV on his property in the 1200 block of East King Street, between Eastview Drive and Forsyth St., when the incident occurred, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release. His ATV had a snow plow mounted to the front, and the plow got caught on the ground while Sawyers was driving through a ditch, the news release said.
