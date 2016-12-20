Former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut with his dog, Frosty.
Boomer TV host Patty Spitler was able to sit down with the late Mayor Bill Hudnut not long before he passed away last week. Hudnut was sworn in on January 1, 1976 as mayor and was re-elected three times, serving for a total of 16 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike pence
|5 hr
|Hugh nose
|5
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Sad
|51
|Thank You Trump Voters
|23 hr
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|23 hr
|natureboy
|6
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Sat
|natureboy
|9
|Unicorn
|Dec 22
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Dec 22
|natureboy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC