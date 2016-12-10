Five Things you need to know for Friday
A truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in the center of Berlin on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, killing at least 9 people and hurting others 1. The man suspected of driving a truck through a Berlin Christmas celebration has been killed in a shootout with police, according to Government officials. Anis Amri was shot and killed early this morning in Milan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank You Trump Voters
|10 hr
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|10 hr
|natureboy
|6
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|14 hr
|natureboy
|9
|mike pence
|Fri
|natureboy
|4
|Unicorn
|Thu
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Thu
|natureboy
|4
|Marcie bad mom!! Ms Manuel (Jul '15)
|Dec 21
|Ms Manuel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC