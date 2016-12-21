Downtown Indy ready to rock for New Year's Eve

The IndyCar race car being dropped at Downtown Indy's New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2015 INDIANAPOLIS - It's the countdown to New Year's Eve, and Downtown Indy is getting ready to host another big party. Once again, Georgia Street will be at the center of it all with an Indy Car race car hoisted above the crowd, descending with fireworks at midnight.

