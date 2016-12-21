Detectives hit road block in Christmas Eve stabbing investigation
A 41-year-old man was found dead inside a car near 75th St. & Carroll Rd. around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2016 Investigators Sunday identified the man they found in a car Saturday night near 75th St. & Carroll Rd. as 42-year-old Gerald Edwards of Indianapolis. They originally thought he was in a fight and potentially stabbed at a party in Hamilton County around 9:30 p.m. Saturday - about half and hour before they found him.
