Community centers offer a place for teens to go

Flood Warning issued December 27 at 10:03AM EST expiring December 28 at 8:12PM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley Flood Warning issued December 27 at 1:54PM EST expiring December 29 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued December 27 at 1:54PM EST expiring December 29 at 7:45PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued December 27 at 1:54PM EST expiring December 30 at 2:30AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo INDIANAPOLIS -- After the recent brawl at Castleton Mall, police are asking teens to seek alternate, safe locations to stay busy. - places like Concord Neighborhood Center on S. Meridian Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.