Church leaders have hope city can turn murder rate around
An overnight deadly shooting marks the 145th murder of the year, making 2016 the deadliest year on record in Indianapolis. "It just shows that we have our work cut out for us," said Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank You Trump Voters
|10 hr
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|10 hr
|natureboy
|6
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|14 hr
|natureboy
|9
|mike pence
|Fri
|natureboy
|4
|Unicorn
|Thu
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Thu
|natureboy
|4
|Marcie bad mom!! Ms Manuel (Jul '15)
|Dec 21
|Ms Manuel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC