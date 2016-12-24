Church celebrates 20 years of 1,000 C...

Church celebrates 20 years of 1,000 Children Toy Giveaway

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

The Greater St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis is hoping to give toys to 1,000 kids this Christmas Eve. The event started at 8:30 a.m. and lasted until all of the toys were gone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike pence 18 min Hugh nose 5
News Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08) 1 hr Sad 51
Thank You Trump Voters 18 hr natureboy 4
Don't shop Walmart 18 hr natureboy 6
Apologize all Trump Haters 22 hr natureboy 9
Unicorn Dec 22 You are disgusting 2
Hillary Whiners Dec 22 natureboy 4
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,921

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC