Changing December weather is impacting area roads.
"Come outside, and run," Indianapolis visitor, Fabin Churchill said. "I guess I should've looked at the forecast first, huh? But, hey, I'm here, so I'm running."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|7 min
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|Black Mall Fighter Thugs
|8 min
|TrumpinatorWins
|2
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|7 hr
|natureboy
|12
|mike pence
|Sun
|Hugh nose
|5
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Sad
|51
|Thank You Trump Voters
|Sat
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|Sat
|natureboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC