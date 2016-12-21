Brian Howey: Taking measure of Vlad T...

Brian Howey: Taking measure of Vlad The Strongman

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

In the autumn of 2015, Indiana Republican National Committeeman John Hammond III was the first to broach the idea that Americans were open to electing a "strongman" as president, the observation coming as Donald Trump was rising in the polls. Voters were yearning for an American version of Vladimir Putin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apologize all Trump Haters 4 hr natureboy 14
News Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues... 10 hr TrumpinatorWins 1
Black Mall Fighter Thugs 10 hr TrumpinatorWins 2
mike pence Sun Hugh nose 5
News Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08) Sun Sad 51
Thank You Trump Voters Sat natureboy 4
Don't shop Walmart Sat natureboy 6
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,349

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC