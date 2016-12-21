Beech Grove Police catch man after ten minute pursuit
A man led who led police on a ten minute chase early Friday morning was arrested near Emerson Avenue and Thompson Road after he ran from the car. An Indianapolis Metro Police K9 unit eventually nabbed the man, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama still wants third world war
|6 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|Thank You Trump Voters
|Thu
|natureboy
|6
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|Thu
|ima hoosier
|2
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Wed
|natureboy
|16
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|Wed
|My take
|52
|GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind...
|Tue
|Geebmas
|2
|Black Mall Fighter Thugs
|Tue
|natureboy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC