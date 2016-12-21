Beech Grove Police catch man after te...

Beech Grove Police catch man after ten minute pursuit

A man led who led police on a ten minute chase early Friday morning was arrested near Emerson Avenue and Thompson Road after he ran from the car. An Indianapolis Metro Police K9 unit eventually nabbed the man, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

