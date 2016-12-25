Authorities in Lawrence investigate body of man found in car
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found dead in a car over the weekend outside Indianapolis. Lawrence police say the body of a 41-year-old man was found around 10 p.m. on Saturday and he had stab wounds.
