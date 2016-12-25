Authorities in Lawrence investigate b...

Authorities in Lawrence investigate body of man found in car

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found dead in a car over the weekend outside Indianapolis. Lawrence police say the body of a 41-year-old man was found around 10 p.m. on Saturday and he had stab wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike pence 18 min Hugh nose 5
News Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08) 1 hr Sad 51
Thank You Trump Voters 18 hr natureboy 4
Don't shop Walmart 18 hr natureboy 6
Apologize all Trump Haters 22 hr natureboy 9
Unicorn Dec 22 You are disgusting 2
Hillary Whiners Dec 22 natureboy 4
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,917

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC