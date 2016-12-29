Attention needed: Raise taxes to fund...

Attention needed: Raise taxes to fund improved streets, sidewalks

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Reporter

Taxes, like death, are something very few want to talk about. I actually want to have you think long and hard about taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank You Trump Voters 18 hr natureboy 6
News Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues... Thu ima hoosier 2
Apologize all Trump Haters Wed natureboy 16
News Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08) Wed My take 52
News GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind... Tue Geebmas 2
Black Mall Fighter Thugs Tue natureboy 3
mike pence Dec 25 Hugh nose 5
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,562 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,151

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC