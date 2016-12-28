a Unprecedenteda number of fires sparks IFD to issue warning
The fire happened late Tuesday night at a home on Eugene Street near the intersection of 30th Street and MLK Jr. Street. The Indianapolis Fire Department says there have been an "unprecedented" number of fires this month, including three fires within the last 24 hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|16 hr
|natureboy
|16
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|Wed
|My take
|52
|GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind...
|Tue
|Geebmas
|2
|Black Mall Fighter Thugs
|Tue
|natureboy
|3
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|Tue
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|mike pence
|Dec 25
|Hugh nose
|5
|Thank You Trump Voters
|Dec 24
|natureboy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC