A healthy career: Flood of 2008 a top challenge for retiring administrator
In his 44 years overseeing public health in Johnson County, the community has changed and so have the threats to people's health. When John Bonsett began as a sanitarian at the Johnson County Health Department in 1972, the county's population was just over 60,000 people, and has since more than doubled.
