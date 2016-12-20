2017 Western Michigan Football Recruiting: 3-star DE Esezi Otomewo commits to the Broncos
Coach Fleck and his staff received a surprise present on the morning of Christmas Eve in the form of a commitment. Otomewo chose the Broncos over reported offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Syracuse, Ball State, Bowling Green, Marshall, New Mexico, and Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hustle Belt.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike pence
|18 min
|Hugh nose
|5
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Sad
|51
|Thank You Trump Voters
|18 hr
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|18 hr
|natureboy
|6
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|22 hr
|natureboy
|9
|Unicorn
|Dec 22
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Dec 22
|natureboy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC