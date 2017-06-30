Video: Houston resident's security ca...

Video: Houston resident's security camera catches condo demolition

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Chron

When an excavator gobbled up an aging River Oaks condo complex on June 23, a neighbor had his security camera focused on the action. Bill Curry told Chron.com that he intentionally set up his Nest camera to point across the street at the demolition of River Oaks Manor to capture footage of the condo complexes coming down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hot girls in houston (Oct '10) 1 hr Fart club 16
I have a fart message fart man. 13 hr WhataFarter 35
Trying to find fart cream F. A. R. T 16 hr I found farts 3
Traf 16 hr I found farts 2
Hey fart mom your fart son just farted a new fa... 16 hr I found farts 2
I have a fart traf message fart traf man 16 hr I found farts 2
Trying to find ice cream A. S. A. P 16 hr I found farts 6
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,738 • Total comments across all topics: 282,218,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC