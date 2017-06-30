University enrollment is declining na...

University enrollment is declining nationally. Texas campuses are seeing the opposite.

New data from the National Student Clearinghouse shows that Texas universities are bucking a national enrollment slump, enrolling 1.7 percent more students year over year as universities nationwide saw a 1.5-percent decline in student enrollment. Changes in the national birth rate mean that the number of high school graduates will not grow through the early 2020s, causing universities nationwide to feel an enrollment pinch -- with fewer high school graduates, there's a smaller pool from which to recruit.

