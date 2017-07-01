'These Kids Are Insane': Jimmy Awards Celebrate Outstanding Teen Performers
Young performers came to New York recently for a Broadway boot camp. They were honored at the Jimmy Awards, a national celebration of students who excel in acting, singing and dance.
