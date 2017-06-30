Theater, classical music and dance listings: July 6-12
SIMPLY SIMONE: Ensemble Theater's "Simply Simone," about the life and legacy of the late singer, pianist and activist Nina Simone. The play opens Thursday, July 29. SIMPLY SIMONE: Ensemble Theater's "Simply Simone," about the life and legacy of the late singer, pianist and activist Nina Simone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a fart message fart man.
|7 hr
|Fart theatre
|38
|Fart flow
|7 hr
|Fart share
|2
|hot fart girls in fart houston
|Tue
|Fart cheese
|2
|FART Couple charged with FART assault and injur...
|Tue
|Fart news
|2
|Couple charged with assault and injury to a child
|Tue
|Fart r Good
|5
|hot girls in houston (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Fart club
|16
|Trying to find fart cream F. A. R. T
|Mon
|I found farts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC