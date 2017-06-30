Tenaris hires Avison Young to lease W...

Tenaris hires Avison Young to lease West Loop office building

Tenaris has hired Avison Young to lease out excess office space at its North American headquarters building at 2200 West Loop South. The global tubular goods manufacturer purchased the 10-story building in 2014 with plans to expand within the building as space became available.

