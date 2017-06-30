Tenaris hires Avison Young to lease West Loop office building
Tenaris has hired Avison Young to lease out excess office space at its North American headquarters building at 2200 West Loop South. The global tubular goods manufacturer purchased the 10-story building in 2014 with plans to expand within the building as space became available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why I Hate A Fartless God
|5 hr
|Fartflix
|12
|Why I Hate God (Jan '10)
|14 hr
|Heavenly farts
|407
|Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an...
|15 hr
|FooFartPoop
|15
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|15 hr
|Snowmass farting
|745
|Who loves Shipleys FARTS?
|16 hr
|Frosted FARTS
|1
|Who loves Shipleys?
|16 hr
|Fart glaze
|2
|I have a fart message fart man.
|16 hr
|Mr Fartglands
|39
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC