Son of ex-maid charged with killing Houston-area woman, 79
Investigators say the son of a maid who formerly worked for a 79-year-old Houston-area woman found slain has been charged with the killing. Records show 55-year-old Michael Susberry of Houston was being held without bond Wednesday on a capital murder charge in the death of Janeil Bernard.
