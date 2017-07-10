Son of ex-maid charged with killing H...

Son of ex-maid charged with killing Houston-area woman, 79

Investigators say the son of a maid who formerly worked for a 79-year-old Houston-area woman found slain has been charged with the killing. Records show 55-year-old Michael Susberry of Houston was being held without bond Wednesday on a capital murder charge in the death of Janeil Bernard.

